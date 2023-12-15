GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pariksha Pe Charcha aims to transform stress into success: PM Modi

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event where Mr. Modi interacts with students appearing for the forthcoming board examinations

December 15, 2023 08:49 am | Updated 08:49 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Students watching virtually PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha’ in Vijayawada. File photo

Students watching virtually PM Modi’s Pariksha Pe Charcha’ in Vijayawada. File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, December 15, 2023, said his Pariksha Pe Charcha initiative aims to transform stress into success, enabling students to ace exams with a smile.

Mr. Modi’s remarks came on a post on X by the Union Education Ministry on Wednesday informing students, teachers and parents that Pariksha Pe Charcha, their “go-to stress-relief event” during exams, is back.

It urged people to take part inPariksha Pe Charcha activities and win a chance to interact with Prime Minister Modi.

Pariksha Pe Charcha aims to transform stress into success, enabling Exam Warriors to ace exams with a smile. Who knows, the next big study tip might come straight from our interactive session," Mr. Modi said.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event where Mr. Modi interacts with students appearing for the forthcoming board examinations. During the event, he also answers students' queries related to exam stress and other issues.

Responding to another post celebrating two years of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Mr. Modi said, "Kashi continues to prosper, scaling new heights of progress across diverse sectors including infrastructure, culture, tourism, commerce, innovation and more."

Reacting to another post which talked about taking ahead the PM's vision of India as a reading nation and residents of Pune setting the Guinness World Record for the largest reading activity on December 14 at SP College, Pune, Mr. Modi said, "Commendable effort to spread the joys of reading. Compliments to those involved."

In another post on X, Mr. Modi said there is immense enthusiasm as Kashi once again prepares to welcome people for Kashi Tamil Sangamam, a celebration of rich cultures.

This forum is a testament to the unity and diversity of India, strengthening the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, he said.

Related Topics

education / government / career guidance/psychometrics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.