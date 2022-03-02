Paramilitary personnel dies, 10 injured in Manipur accident

March 02, 2022 15:14 IST

Eleven paramilitary personnel from Mizoram were part of the security force which had come on duty to Manipur for the Assembly election

A paramilitary personnel of the 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRB) from Mizoram died and 10 injured in an accident on March 1 afternoon while travelling in Tamenglong district in Manipur. The 11 paramilitary personnel were part of the security force which had come on duty to Manipur for the Assembly election. One personnel, Tamapui, who hailed from Zion Veng in Champai district in Mizoram, died on the spot. Mechanical defect is said to be the cause of the accident.

The injured personnel were airlifted to Imphal. Hospital sources said that the condition of some of them was serious. The Mizoram paramilitary personnel were to be deployed on election duty in Tamei, Nungba and Tamenglong Assembly constituencies.

Manipur will go to the second phase of polling on March 5 for 22 Assembly constituencies.

The Mizoram paramilitary personnel is the third to die during election duty in the State. A Manipur Rifles personnel had died in a suspected case of “accidental firing” and another died due to stroke.