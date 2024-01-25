GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Paramilitary jawan sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping minor girl

At the trial, 13 witnesses testified against the accused who was a Naik (Corporal) in the Tripura State Rifles

January 25, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Agartala

Syed Sajjad Ali
Syed Sajjad Ali
Paramilitary jawan Babul Das was accused of raping a 10-year-old girl on September 19, 2020. Image for representation purposes only. File

Paramilitary jawan Babul Das was accused of raping a 10-year-old girl on September 19, 2020. Image for representation purposes only. File

A court in Tripura has on January 25 sentenced a paramilitary jawan to 20 years in prison for raping a minor. The accused, Babul Das, was also fined ₹2 lakh for committing the crime.

Das was accused of raping a 10-year-old girl on September 19, 2020, when she was alone at home in Sepahijala district. The victim’s family reported the incident to the police two days later.

At the trial, 13 witnesses testified against the accused who was a Naik (Corporal) in the Tripura State Rifles.

Presiding judge, Debasish Kar, in the court of district and sessions judge at Bishalgarh, Sepahijala district, convicted the rapist under Sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code as well as Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

The maximum sentence of 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹2 lakh were imposed under Section 376 of the IPC. An advocate stated that all the sentences are concurrent, an advocate said.

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape / crime, law and justice / crime / Tripura

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.