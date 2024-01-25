Paramilitary jawan sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping minor girl

January 25, 2024 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Agartala

A court in Tripura has on January 25 sentenced a paramilitary jawan to 20 years in prison for raping a minor. The accused, Babul Das, was also fined ₹2 lakh for committing the crime.

Das was accused of raping a 10-year-old girl on September 19, 2020, when she was alone at home in Sepahijala district. The victim’s family reported the incident to the police two days later.

At the trial, 13 witnesses testified against the accused who was a Naik (Corporal) in the Tripura State Rifles.

Presiding judge, Debasish Kar, in the court of district and sessions judge at Bishalgarh, Sepahijala district, convicted the rapist under Sections 376 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code as well as Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

The maximum sentence of 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹2 lakh were imposed under Section 376 of the IPC. An advocate stated that all the sentences are concurrent, an advocate said.