Paramesh Sivamani takes over as Coast Guard chief

Paramesh Sivamani took over as the 26th Director General of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Tuesday (October 15, 2024).

He was elevated to the rank of Additional Director General in September 2022, and was subsequently posted at the Coast Guard Headquarters in the national capital. He was given the additional charge of DG ICG in August 2024 after the untimely death of then Director General Rakesh Pal due to heart attack when in Chennai.

Mr. Sivamani specialises in navigation and direction and his sea commands include all major vessels of ICG which include advanced offshore patrol vessel Samar and offshore patrol vessel Vishwast, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The Flag Officer was at the helm of the Coast Guard Region (East), Coast Guard Region (West), Coast Guard Commander (Eastern Seaboard). During the period, many significant operations and exercises were accomplished that include the seizure of drugs/narcotic substances and gold worth crores of rupees, rescue of mariners during severe cyclonic storms, joint exercises with the foreign Coast Guards, anti-poaching operations, humanitarian assistance during cyclones/naturals calamities and coastal security exercises, the statement said.

The Flag Officer was conferred with the Tatrakshak Medal in 2014 and the President Tatrakshak Medal in 2019 for his illustrious service. Mr. Sivamani is an alumnus of the National Defence College, New Delhi and Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

