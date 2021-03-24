National

Param Bir Singh withdraws plea from Supreme Court for CBI probe against Maharashtra Home Minister

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh to withdraw his plea seeking direction for a 'impartial and fair' CBI probe into alleged corrupt malpractices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

A bench of Justices Sanjya Kishan Kaul and R.S. Reddy granted liberty to Mr. Singh to approach the Bombay High Court with his grievances.

The top court said there is no doubt that the matter is 'quite serious' but the petitioner should first approach the Bombay High Court.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Mr. Singh, said they would file a petition in the high court today itself.

Mr. Singh, a 1988 batch IPS officer, has also sought quashing of the order transferring him from the post of Mumbai CP alleging it to be 'arbitrary' and 'illegal'.

Mr. Singh had alleged that Mr. Deshmukh had set a ₹100-crore collection target for the police every month.

