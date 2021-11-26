Param Bir Singh to appear before inquiry panel on November 29

Mumbai

26 November 2021 18:17 IST

Judicial commission probing allegations he made against former Maharashtra Home Minister

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh will appear before the judicial commission set up to inquire the corruption allegations he made against former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh on November 29.

The one-member committee of retired justice KU Chandiwal was constituted on March 30, 10 days after Mr. Singh wrote a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray citing instances of corruption by Mr. Deshmukh. On November 23, advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, Mr. Singh’s lawyer, appeared before the commission and said, “Allegations by Mr. Singh are hearsay.”

On November 17, a magistrate court declared Mr. Singh an “absconding accused” in an extortion case. On Thursday, he moved a magistrate court against the order in an extortion case by builder-hotelier Bimal Agarwal.

Advertising

Advertising

He appeared before the Thane Nagar police station on Friday in the extortion case filed against him by Ketan Tanna, a builder, in July 2021 and will soon record his statement.

On November 10, a magistrate court had issued a third non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Mr. Singh in an extortion case registered at the Marine Drive police station in Mumbai by real estate developer Shyamsunder Agrawal.

On October 30, a magistrate court had issued the second NBW against Mr. Singh in the Agarwal case and on October 25, the first NBW was issued against him in another extortion case.