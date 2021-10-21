National

Param Bir not traceable, Maharashtra tells HC

The Maharashtra Government told the Bombay High Court that former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh is not traceable, and it will not continue with its statement that no coercive action will be taken against him. However, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for Mr. Singh, told the court that he had not been declared an absconder yet. A Division Bench of justices Nitin Jamdar and S.V. Kotwal was hearing a petition filed by Mr. Singh seeking to quash an FIR against him. The plea says the FIR was registered belatedly after having failed to persuade him to withdraw his complaint against Anil Deshmukh.


