Paper leak scam: CBI chargesheets 15, including 7 security personnel, in J&K

January 02, 2024 - SRINAGAR

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on January 1 filed a chargesheet against 15 accused, including seven security personnel, alleged irregularities in the written examination to recruit engineers for the Jal Shakti Department.

A CBI spokesman said those against whom the chargesheet was filed included an Assistant Sub-Inspector of J&K Police, the Head Constable of CRPF, a sepoy of the Army, a Teacher and private persons.

According to the CBI investigations, a private person entered into a conspiracy with other accused, including an employee of a printing press, to steal the question paper of examination and hand over the same to the accused persons.

Persons from security wings were contacted to “solicit candidates for sale of leaked question papers”, the CBI said. “The candidates were taken to Panchkula in tempo travellers and taxis and provided leaked question papers instead of money,” the CBI said.

The CBI had registered a case in January last year after the Lieutenant Governor’s administration requested the investigation agency. The examination of Junior Engineer posts, in the Jal Shakti Department, was conducted by the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

The CBI said the investigation was spread across several States, involving analysis of voluminous technical data, bank accounts, toll data and examination of more than 100 witnesses.

Those charge-sheeted were identified as Ashok Kumar, an ASI in the J&K Police; Ashwani Kumar, an ex-CRPF constable; Raman Kumar Sharma, constable in the J&K Police; Amit Kumar Sharma, a CRPF constable; Rakesh Kumar, a civilian; Sunil Sharma, a CRPF constable; Suresh Kumar Sharma, a civilian; Jagdish Lal, a teacher; Yatin Yadav, a civilian; Anil Kumar, a civilian; Ashok Pandit, a civilian; Pawan Kumar, a CRPF Head Constable; Bajinder Singh, a civilian; Pradip Kumar Katiyar, a civilian and Ashani Kumar, a Sepoy in the Indian Army.

