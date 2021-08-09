National

Panun Kashmir seeks employment policy for Pandits’ return to the Valley

A group of Kashmiri Pandits sit-in protest demanding employment promises to be fulfilled in Srinagar. File photo   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Policies of successive governments for the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits have never been driven by a "sincere design", alleged Panun Kashmir, an organisation representing the community, on Sunday, August 8, 2021.

Reiterating the demand for the creation of a Union Territory for the community in the Valley, Panun Kashmir chairman Ajay Chrungoo said Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha should look into employment policy for Hindus of Kashmir to seek their return.

"It is our considered view that the return and rehabilitation policies of successive governments in Jammu and Kashmir for Hindus of Kashmir have never been driven by a sincere design to seek their permanent and sustainable return," he said.

Referring to the developments in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of U.S. forces, Mr. Chrungoo said the worst dangers are looming large over the horizon.


