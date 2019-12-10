Panjab University withdraws circular on Kashmiri students

Panjab University on Tuesday withdrew a circular which sought self-attested affidavits from Kashmiri students with ‘short attendance’ following the clampdown in the Valley — to testify that they were not involved in any unlawful activity.

“Keeping in view the welfare of Kashmiri students, Panjab University has withdrawn the circular regarding their attendance, thereby allowing them to be able to appear in exams,” said an official statement.

According to circular issued on December 6 by Panjab University to its department heads it was directed that “a self-attested affidavit may be sought from the Kashmiri students that they have not been involved in any unlawful activity during their absence from the university and their stay in Kashmir during clampdown in the Valley.”

Amid the controversy, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted, “Kashmir and Kashmiris are an integral part of India.@OfficialPU shouldn’t seek any special declaration from Kashmiri students & the affidavit request is completely unjustified. Have taken up this issue with the VC to withdraw it.”

The circular also said that in view of the clampdown in the Valley all chairpersons/directors/coordinators are advised to allow Kashmiri students to appear in the examination and allow them to deposit fee without late fees, so that they should not loose an academic year.