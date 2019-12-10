National

Panjab University withdraws circular on Kashmiri students

more-in

Earlier they were asked to submit self-attested affidavits to testify that they were not involved in any unlawful activity

Panjab University on Tuesday withdrew a circular which sought self-attested affidavits from Kashmiri students with ‘short attendance’ following the clampdown in the Valley — to testify that they were not involved in any unlawful activity.

“Keeping in view the welfare of Kashmiri students, Panjab University has withdrawn the circular regarding their attendance, thereby allowing them to be able to appear in exams,” said an official statement.

According to circular issued on December 6 by Panjab University to its department heads it was directed that “a self-attested affidavit may be sought from the Kashmiri students that they have not been involved in any unlawful activity during their absence from the university and their stay in Kashmir during clampdown in the Valley.”

Amid the controversy, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tweeted, “Kashmir and Kashmiris are an integral part of India.@OfficialPU shouldn’t seek any special declaration from Kashmiri students & the affidavit request is completely unjustified. Have taken up this issue with the VC to withdraw it.”

The circular also said that in view of the clampdown in the Valley all chairpersons/directors/coordinators are advised to allow Kashmiri students to appear in the examination and allow them to deposit fee without late fees, so that they should not loose an academic year.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States Colleges National
higher education
education
Jammu and Kashmir
Punjab
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2019 11:51:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/panjab-university-withdraws-circular-on-kashmiri-students/article30270622.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY