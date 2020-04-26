Panel probing Wadhawans' permit will submit report in 48 hours, says Maharashtra Home Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Sunday said a committee probing the role of a senior IPS officer in giving travel permit to DHFL chairman Kapil Wadhawan and his 22 family members will submit its report in less than 48 hours.

“Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik report on the inquiry against Principal Secretary Home (Special) Amitabh Gupta likely to be submitted by today or tomorrow," he tweeted. The Home Minister said a CBI team has taken both Kapil and Dhiraj Wadhwan into custody, while the Satara police has given them all the required assistance and an escort vehicle with 4 guards upto Mumbai on a written request. The arrest procedures are going on, he said.

Mr. Saunik was not reachable on the phone at the time of going to the press.

The committee was appointed earlier this month under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik, after a controversy erupted over an NoC (No Objection Certificate) given to Mr. Wadhawan to travel from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar on April 8 despite the lockdown.

Principal Secretary (Special) Amitabh Gupta, IPS, was sent on compulsory leave with immediate effect till the inquiry is pending, the State Home Minister had then announced.

Mr. Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj are DHFL promoters, and co-accused in a case of cheating and money laundering registered against Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor. Earlier this month, both the brothers, along with over 20 family members, were detained at Mahabaleshwar for violating prohibitory orders.