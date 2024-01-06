GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Panel on simultaneous polls invites suggestions from public

The panel on ‘One Nation, One Election’ is seeking the public’s views for making changes in the legal and administrative framework to enable simultaneous national, State and local polls

January 06, 2024 12:26 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A polling officer puts indelible ink mark on the index finger of an women voter at a polling station in Varanasi. File

A polling officer puts indelible ink mark on the index finger of an women voter at a polling station in Varanasi. File | Photo Credit: AP

The panel on 'One Nation, One Election', led by former president Ram Nath Kovind, has invited suggestions from the public "for making appropriate changes in the existing legal administrative framework to enable simultaneous elections in the country".

Simultaneous elections are in national interest, says Kovind; Congress calls it a “party agenda”

In a public notice, the committee said the suggestions received by January 15 would be taken for consideration. The suggestions can be posted on the committee's website or sent by e-mail, the notice said.

The committee has held two meetings since it was constituted in September 2023. It had also written to political parties seeking their views and interaction on a "mutually agreed date" to discuss holding national, State and local polls simultaneously. It had later sent a reminder to the parties. Letters were sent to six national parties, 33 state parties and seven registered unrecognised parties.

The committee has also heard the views of the Law Commission on simultaneous polls. The law panel could be called again on the issue.

According to its terms of reference, the committee is meant to "examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections to the House of the People (Lok Sabha), State Legislative Assemblies, Municipalities and Panchayats, keeping in view the existing framework under the Constitution of India and other statutory provisions, and for that purpose, examine and recommend specific amendments to the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and the rules made thereunder and any other law or rules which would require amendments for the purpose of holding simultaneous elections".

