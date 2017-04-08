Panel on Indo-Russian fighter gets an extension

A high-power, five-member committee is closely examining the multi-billion dollar programme for the joint development of the Fifth Generation Fighter Aircraft (FGFA) with Russia. The committee will submit its report by May 15, a senior official told The Hindu.

The committee was set up in January this year with a three-month term and was tasked with taking a detailed look at the cost and the extent of technology transfer that India would get. Its term has now been extended by a month, the official said.

Among several issues, the committee will take a critical look at the actual technology transfer that India stands to gain thorough the deal.

“We are assembling 272 Su-30s, which have only 56% indigenous content. In the FGFA, we should get full technology, not just the know-how but also the know-why so that we can do future upgrades and support here,” he said.

No final contract

In 2010 India and Russia signed a preliminary design agreement to jointly produce the FGFA for use by both countries, after which each invested $295 million for preliminary design which was completed in 2013.

Since then, despite several rounds of discussions, the two countries have failed to reach an understanding over the final contract.