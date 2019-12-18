Panel on Citizenship Amendment Act implementation yet to take shape

A committee to frame rules for the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 was yet to be formalised and it would include secretaries of the Ministries of Home and Law and Justice, a senior government official said.

Amid strong protests across the country after the CAA was passed last week by Parliament, the government has decided to act cautiously while framing the rules.

The Intelligence Bureau is monitoring and compiling the details of all the protests related to the CAA. It apprised the government on Wednesday of as many as eight major anti-CAA protests that were reported from Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Delhi.

The CAA allows citizenship on the basis of religion to undocumented non-Muslim communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. There are apprehensions and fear that the Act, followed by a country-wide National Register of Citizens (NRC), will benefit non-Muslims excluded from the citizens’ register, while excluded Muslims will have to prove their citizenship.

“The rules are still under construction and we have decided to not rush things through. Any decision on how much time the applicants will get to file citizenship claims under the CAA is being worked out,” the official said.

On Tuesday’s violence in Seelampur-Jaffrabad area in Delhi, an official said that some social media accounts that were spreading misinformation had been identified and efforts were on to initiate action against them. A number of suspects involved in the violence in North-East district of Delhi were identified and action would be taken against them after an assessment of the video footage received from drone cameras. Eight people had been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in the violence and three FIRs registered, the official said, adding that no protest was taking place in any of the 42 central universities in the country.

‘No judicial probe’

A senior HRD Ministry official said the government had not ordered any judicial inquiry into the police violence against students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), as the matter was sub judice.

“We have not taken a decision to order a judicial enquiry into the violence at JMI as the matter is in court. First a petition was filed before the Supreme Court, which has asked the High Court concerned to look into the matter. We will wait for the court’s decision before ordering any enquiry,” the official said.

Jamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar had condemned the police action and a resolution was passed by the Executive Council to initiate judicial enquiry.