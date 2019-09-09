Panel formed to apportion J&K assets and liabilities

The Ministry of Home Affairs has formed a three-member committee headed by retired IAS officer and former Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra to apportion the assets and the liabilities of Jammu and Kashmir between the two Union Territories of Ladakh and J&K that will come into being on October 31.
“As per Section 85 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the Central government by an order establishes one or more Advisory Committees for the apportionment of the assets, rights and liabilities of the companies and corporations constituted for the existing State of J&K between UT of J&K and UT of Ladakh,” the MHA said.
The other two members are retired IAS officer Arun Goyal (1985 batch AGMUT cadre) and Controller General of Accounts (CGA) Giriraj Prasad Gupta. Mr. Gupta, a retired 1983-batch Indian Civil Accounts Service (ICAS) officer, took over as CGA on August 1.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor