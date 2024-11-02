Panel examining SC tag for all Dalit converts gets one-year extension

The Commission of Inquiry, set up by the Centre in 2022 to examine if Scheduled Caste status can be granted to all Dalit converts, has been granted a one-year extension to submit its report.

The three-member commission, headed by former Chief Justice of India Justice K.G. Balakrishnan, has now been given time till October 10, 2025, according to a gazette notification dated October 30 issued by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The notification added that the commission had sought the extension to “finalise its reports and recommendations”.

Three religions covered

At present, only people belonging to Hindu, Sikh or Buddhist faiths are eligible to be categorised as Scheduled Castes, according to the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950. The commission is tasked with examining the possibility of granting SC status to Dalits who have converted to any religion other than the three mentioned in the said order.

The commission was constituted and notified in October 2022 just as the Supreme Court was about to resume hearing a batch of pleas that sought Scheduled Caste status for Dalit Muslims and Christians.

The issue has been pending in the top court for 20 years now. The panel was initially given two years to complete the task and submit its report by October 10, 2024.

Field visits on

The commission was unable to start its field visits – a crucial aspect of its work – until August this year as the required staff had not been made available to the panel, multiple sources aware of its functioning have told The Hindu.

One of them said, “The commission should now be able to finish the remaining work in about six months.”

The panel is currently in the middle of field visits, where it is holding public consultations with interest groups. It has already been to Kerala, Gujarat, Bihar, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh for public hearings. The commission is also planning to visit States such as Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, where similar hearings have been scheduled for the public to give feedback.

“Now that the extension has been granted, further tours will be planned at the next meeting of the commission,” one source said.

Slow start

Even after the commission was formed in 2022, it took a while for it to start functioning at full capacity. For the first three months, the panel did not have a permanent office or permanent address for correspondence and neither did it have enough secretarial support staff.

Soon after, Justice Balakrishnan had told The Hindu that the panel could finish its work in half the deadline if “all facilities are provided” although he had said the government was doing its best.

Apart from the public hearings, the commission has also sought the views of various States and Union Territories on the issue, including detailed information on the socio-economic indicators of Dalit converts.

Centre’s defence

The Centre has made a presentation to the commission, outlining its position on the issue.

The Modi-led government has told the top court on multiple occasions that it was justified to exclude Dalit Christians and Muslims from the SC list, alluding to the “foreign origins” of Islam and Christianity. At the same time, it had said it was constituting a Commission of Inquiry to examine the issue thoroughly, pleading that the matter be kept on hold till the panel finishes its work.

