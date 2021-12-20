‘Panama Papers’: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appears before ED

Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for recording her statement in connection with a “Panama Papers” related probe.

Ms. Bachchan, daughter-in-law of actor Amitabh Bachchan joined the investigation, following summons from the agency.

Taking note of the “Panama Papers” leaked in 2016, the ED launched the probe to determine the facts related to foreign remittances under the Reserve Bank of India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme made since 2004.

The papers comprising records of the Panama-based legal firm Mossack Fonseca were obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists. They contained details pertaining to many famous personalities across the world.