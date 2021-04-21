Pallium India runs COVID-19 helpline

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

21 April 2021 21:08 IST

Sukh-Dukh Helpline aids people cope with losses due to the pandemic

Pallium India is running a national-level helpline — Sukh-Dukh Helpline (SDH) — to aid people cope with losses they suffer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SDH offers psychological first aid and grief and bereavement counselling to affected persons. It is operational in eight languages − Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Assamese, Bengali and Malayalam.

''Through this service, we ensure that beneficiaries are treated with support, empathy, respect, sensitivity and receive appropriate assurances (for instance, confidentiality) and information. We ensure that they feel 'heard' and their counselling requirements are understood,'' Pallium India said in a statement.

Sukh-Dukh Helpline can be contacted on 759 4052 605. E-mail: sukhdukhhelpline@gmail.com.