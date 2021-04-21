National

Pallium India runs COVID-19 helpline

Pallium India is running a national-level helpline — Sukh-Dukh Helpline (SDH) — to aid people cope with losses they suffer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SDH offers psychological first aid and grief and bereavement counselling to affected persons. It is operational in eight languages − Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Assamese, Bengali and Malayalam.

''Through this service, we ensure that beneficiaries are treated with support, empathy, respect, sensitivity and receive appropriate assurances (for instance, confidentiality) and information. We ensure that they feel 'heard' and their counselling requirements are understood,'' Pallium India said in a statement.

Sukh-Dukh Helpline can be contacted on 759 4052 605. E-mail: sukhdukhhelpline@gmail.com.

Related Topics
Shelf Help
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 21, 2021 9:10:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pallium-india-runs-covid-19-helpline/article34378408.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY