Palghar factory blast: NGT junks review plea against its order directing payment of compensation

New Delhi

20 August 2021 14:54 IST

NGT had directed the Maharashtra government to initially pay a compensation of ₹15 lakh to the injured workers

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has junked a plea seeking review of its order directing a firecracker factory to pay compensation to those injured in a blast inside its unit in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said the facts on the basis of which the green panel passed the order have not been disputed. “We have heard counsel for the review applicant and asked a pointed question whether facts on the basis of which the Tribunal has proceeded are disputed and if not, what is the ground for review. He was unable to dispute the facts nor put forward any ground for review. In the review application apart from inability to appear on an earlier date, no ground has been stated which may call for review,” the bench said.

The tribunal had directed the Maharashtra government to initially pay a compensation of ₹15 lakh to workers injured in a blast inside the factory. It had, however, said that the State will be at liberty to recover the same from the occupier or owner of the premises.

The NGT had also directed the Director of Industrial Safety in coordination with the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) and Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to conduct a study of the potential for accidental, occupational and environmental hazards from such activities in the State within three months. The green panel had directed that review be conducted at the highest level in the State to consider remedial steps. “Hazardous activities need to be regulated in terms of quantity of material to be used in the process of hazardous activities, the number of persons to be allowed to work and safeguards to be followed and monitoring compliance of such safeguards.” It had asked the Chief Secretary, Maharashtra, to hold a meeting with all stakeholders concerned within one month. After necessary deliberations, appropriate remedial measures will be identified to avoid the recurrence of such incidents in future, it had said.

The order came after taking cognisance of a media report to the effect that 10 workers were injured in a blast inside a firecracker factory in Palghar district inside the premises of Vishal Fireworks, located at Dehne village about 15 km from Vangaon-Dahanu Road.

According to the report of the District Magistrate, Palghar the incident took place on June 17 due to a spark from the welding work which fell on the explosive meant for making firecrackers.