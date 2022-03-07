Palestinian Authority "closely monitoring" cause of death of Indian envoy

Mukul Arya. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

March 07, 2022 09:24 IST

Mukul Arya had taken charge as India’s envoy at Ramallah last year.

Palestine has expressed "astonishment" at the sudden demise of the Indian Representative to Ramallah, headquarters of the Palestinian Authority. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has condoled the death of Mukul Arya, a young diplomat who had taken charge as India's envoy to Ramallah last year.

"Dr. Riyad Al-Maliki extends his heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy to his counterpart Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of India, Subrahmaniam Jaishankar, and through him to the friendly Indian government, the family of Ambassador Arya and his relatives," stated a press release from the Palestinian Embassy here.

The press statement declared that Palestinian authorities are investigating the incident.

"As soon as the painful news arrived, immediate instructions were issued from President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Dr. Mohammad Shtayyeh, to all the security, police and public authorities, in addition to the Ministry of Health and Forensic Medicine, to immediately move to the place of residence of the Indian ambassador, to closely monitor the case of death," the press release said.

Mr. Arya, a 2008 batch officer of the Indian Foreign Service, was well regarded as an upcoming young diplomat and had previously served in Indian missions in Afghanistan and Russia. He also served at the Permanent Delegation of India to the UNESCO in Paris.

"Deeply shocked to learn about the passing away of India's Representative at Ramallah, Shri Mukul Arya. He was a bright and talented officer with so much before him. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones," said Mr. Jaishankar.