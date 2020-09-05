National

Pakistani troops shell three sectors along LoC in JK’s Poonch

BSF jawans patrol near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch. File

BSF jawans patrol near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Pakistani troops engaged in firing and intense mortar shelling in three sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday in violation of a ceasefire agreement, a defence spokesman said.

The firing and shelling from across the border in Shahpur, Kirni and Degwar sectors started around 9.15 am.

Indian Army personnel guarding the LoC gave a strong and befitting response to the cross-border fire, the spokesman said.

He said the exchange of fire was going on when last reports were received.

There was no report of any casualty on the Indian side, the spokesman said.

