Pakistani terrorist killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Rajouri

An Army soldier is seen near the LoC in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI Jammu 01 July 2020 10:21 IST
Updated: 01 July 2020 10:21 IST

An AK 47 rifle along with two magazines was recovered

A Pakistani terrorist was killed on Wednesday as the Army foiled an infiltration bid by a group of militants along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, an Army officer said.

Also read: Chenab valley terror-free: Govt

Troops intercepted the group when it entered 400 metres into this side from across the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri around 05:55 hours, triggering a gunfight, the officer said.

He said one terrorist was killed and an AK 47 rifle along with two magazines was recovered from his possession.

The search operation to track down other members of the group was on when last reports came in, the officer said.

Further details are awaited.

