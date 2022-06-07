Pakistani militant among two killed in Kupwara encounter

Security forces act on a tip-off on the presence of militants in the Chaktaras Kandi area.

Army personnel take positions during an encounter with the militants in Kupwara district of J&K. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants, including one from Pakistan, were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, police said.

Based on information about the presence of militants in the Chaktaras Kandi area of Kupwara, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the security forces who retaliated, he said.

In the exchange of fire, two militants were killed, the official said.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said one of the slain militants was a Pakistani, identified as Tufail.

"Two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT, including one Pakistani terrorist namely Tufail, killed. Search still going on," the IGP tweeted.