ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF along Punjab border

Published - August 13, 2024 02:17 pm IST - Jalandhar (Punjab)

The BSF has declared a high alert on the frontline from August 10 in the wake of Independence Day

PTI

The BSF personnel on duty challenged the intruder but he did not stop and continued to advance towards the border security fence. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

A suspected Pakistani intruder trying to infiltrate into India from the Punjab border was shot dead by the BSF amid an ongoing "high alert" ahead of Independence Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said the man was spotted "surreptitiously" crossing the international boundary in the Dal village of Tarn Taran district around 8:30 pm on Monday (August 12, 2024) and approaching the border fence.

The BSF personnel on duty challenged the intruder but he did not stop and continued to advance towards the border security fence, the spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Sensing imminent danger and keeping in view the high alert situation on the border in the wake of the forthcoming Independence Day, the troops on duty fired upon the advancing intruder, neutralising him on the spot," he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"Vigilant BSF troops once again successfully foiled the nefarious intentions of cross-border terror syndicate to carry out this infiltration bid into the Indian territory from across the border," said the spokesperson.

The BSF, which guards the 553-kilometre-long India-Pakistan frontier in Punjab, has declared a high alert on the frontline from August 10 in the wake of Independence Day events on August 15.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US