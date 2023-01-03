ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF along Punjab border; gun recovered

January 03, 2023 10:49 am | Updated 11:13 am IST - New Delhi/Chandigarh

This is the first in incident in 2023 where a Pakistani intruder has been killed at the border

PTI

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel patrol along the border fence during a cold foggy morning near India-Pakistan border in Punjab. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: AFP

An armed Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Gurdaspur sector along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab on January 3 morning, officials said.

The infiltration bid was detected around 8 am and a fire arm has been recovered from the intruder.

"At about 0830 hours, BSF troops of border post Channa in Gurdaspur sector observed suspected movement of an armed Pak intruder ahead of the fence. The suspected intruder was challenged and neutralised by the troops," a BSF spokesperson said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

This is the first in incident in 2023 where a Pakistani intruder has been killed at the border.

Last year, the BSF killed two infiltrators and apprehended 23 Pakistanis along the 553-km-long India-Pakistan international border that falls in Punjab.

On Monday, the force had recovered a drone, with about 1 kg of suspected heroin, that was shot by its troops in Kassowal area of the Gurdaspur sector on December 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

India-Pakistan

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US