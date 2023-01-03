HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF along Punjab border; gun recovered

This is the first in incident in 2023 where a Pakistani intruder has been killed at the border

January 03, 2023 10:49 am | Updated 10:49 am IST - New Delhi/Chandigarh

PTI
Border Security Force (BSF) personnel patrol along the border fence during a cold foggy morning near India-Pakistan border in Punjab. Representational file image.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel patrol along the border fence during a cold foggy morning near India-Pakistan border in Punjab. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: AFP

An armed Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) in Gurdaspur sector along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab on January 3 morning, officials said.

The infiltration bid was detected around 8 am and a fire arm has been recovered from the intruder.

"At about 0830 hours, BSF troops of border post Channa in Gurdaspur sector observed suspected movement of an armed Pak intruder ahead of the fence. The suspected intruder was challenged and neutralised by the troops," a BSF spokesperson said.

This is the first in incident in 2023 where a Pakistani intruder has been killed at the border.

Last year, the BSF killed two infiltrators and apprehended 23 Pakistanis along the 553-km-long India-Pakistan international border that falls in Punjab.

On Monday, the force had recovered a drone, with about 1 kg of suspected heroin, that was shot by its troops in Kassowal area of the Gurdaspur sector on December 31.

Related Topics

India-Pakistan

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.