Pakistani intruder shot dead along IB in Punjab's Tarn Taran

August 11, 2023 10:07 am | Updated 10:07 am IST - Chandigarh

The development comes after the BSF noticed suspicious movement by a person near Thekalan village.

PTI

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead along the international border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district a Border Security Force (BSF) official said on Friday, August 11, 2023.

He said troops of the border guarding force noticed suspicious movement by a person near Thekalan village in the morning, said the official.

The troops challenged the intruder but he did not stop and continued moving ahead. Sensing a threat, the BSF personnel opened fire, killing the man on the spot, the official added.

