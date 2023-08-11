Pakistani intruder shot dead along IB in Punjab's Tarn Taran

August 11, 2023 10:07 am | Updated 10:07 am IST - Chandigarh

A Pakistani intruder was shot dead along the international border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district a Border Security Force (BSF) official said on Friday, August 11, 2023.

He said troops of the border guarding force noticed suspicious movement by a person near Thekalan village in the morning, said the official.

The troops challenged the intruder but he did not stop and continued moving ahead. Sensing a threat, the BSF personnel opened fire, killing the man on the spot, the official added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.