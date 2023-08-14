HamberMenu
Pakistani intruder shot dead along IB in Punjab's Pathankot

The incident occurred after BSF troops noticed some suspicious movement around 12:30 am near Simbal Sakol village in Pathankot.

August 14, 2023 08:48 am | Updated 08:48 am IST - Chandigarh

PTI
A Border Security Force soldier keeps a watch at the border fence at Bamial border in Pathankot. File photo

A Border Security Force soldier keeps a watch at the border fence at Bamial border in Pathankot. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

A Pakistani intruder has been shot dead along the International Border in Punjab's Pathankot district, a BSF official said on Monday, August 14, 2023.

He said the Border Security Force troops noticed some suspicious movement around 12:30 am near Simbal Sakol village in Pathankot.

The troops challenged the intruder but he did not stop and continued moving ahead. Sensing threat, they opened fire, killing the intruder on the spot, the official said.

On August 11, BSF troops neutralised a Pakistani intruder along the International Border in Tarn Taran district.

