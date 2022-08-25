Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J&K's Samba

The official said the injured intruder managed to crawl back to the Pakistani side

PTI Jammu
August 25, 2022 10:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Security Force (BSF) near the Indo-Pak international border in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. File

ADVERTISEMENT

BSF troops foiled a major bid to smuggle narcotics from across the border and shot at a Pakistani intruder in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday, officials said.

According to a public relations officer of the Border Security Force (BSF), the alert troops noticed suspicious movements of a man near the Chilliyari border outpost along the international border (IB) in the early hours. The man was carrying a bag.

The troops opened fire, resulting in injuries to the intruder, the official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Following a search operation, eight packets containing about 8kg of narcotics, likely to be heroin, were recovered, he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The official said the injured intruder managed to crawl back to the Pakistani side.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Jammu and Kashmir
terrorism (crime)
narcotics & drug trafficking
Pakistan

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app