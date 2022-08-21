India

Pakistani intruder arrested near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Army jawans take positions along LoC in Rajouri. File

Army jawans take positions along LoC in Rajouri. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A Pakistani intruder was arrested by army troops near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

The infiltrator sustained injuries when the Indian army opened fire on observing suspicious movement from across the border in the Jhangarh area of the Nowshera sector, the officials said.

The officials said the intruder was taken into custody and shifted to a medical facility for treatment.

Nothing incriminating was recovered from his possession, they added.


