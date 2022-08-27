Pakistani intruder arrested along International Border in Jammu

BSF took Mohd. Shabad, a resident of Sialkot, into custody and said that no incriminating material was found in his possession

PTI Jammu
August 27, 2022 09:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel patrol after foiling a bid to smuggle narcotics, suspected to be heroin, by a Pakistani intruder across the border, in Samba, on August 25, 2022.  | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

A Pakistani intruder was arrested along the International Border in Jammu by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

BSF personnel picked up on the movement of Mohd. Shabad (45), a resident of Sialkot, while he was trying to sneak into the Arnia sector from across the border, they said.

They fired a few warning shots and took the man into custody, the officials said, adding that no incriminating material was found in his possession.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On August 25, the BSF foiled a major smuggling attempt when its troops seized 8kg of suspected heroin from a Pakistani intruder along the IB in Samba district.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The intruder was shot at and injured, but he managed to crawl back to the Pakistani side.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Jammu and Kashmir
Pakistan

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app