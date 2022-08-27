Pakistani intruder arrested along International Border in Jammu

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel patrol after foiling a bid to smuggle narcotics, suspected to be heroin, by a Pakistani intruder across the border, in Samba, on August 25, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Pakistani intruder was arrested along the International Border in Jammu by the Border Security Force (BSF) in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

BSF personnel picked up on the movement of Mohd. Shabad (45), a resident of Sialkot, while he was trying to sneak into the Arnia sector from across the border, they said.

They fired a few warning shots and took the man into custody, the officials said, adding that no incriminating material was found in his possession.

On August 25, the BSF foiled a major smuggling attempt when its troops seized 8kg of suspected heroin from a Pakistani intruder along the IB in Samba district.

The intruder was shot at and injured, but he managed to crawl back to the Pakistani side.