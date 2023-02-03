ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistani drone shot down by BSF along Punjab border

February 03, 2023 11:17 am | Updated 11:17 am IST - Amritsar

“A three-kg weighing packet containing suspected heroin has been recovered along with the quadcopter,” a BSF spokesperson said.

PTI

BSF personnel after shooting down a Pakistani drone entering India from along the International Border, in Punjab, near Amritsar, on February 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A narcotics carrying Pakistani drone entering into India from along the International Border in Punjab has been shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops on February 3, a senior officer said. The unmanned aerial vehicle was downed around 2.30 a.m. near border post Rear Kakkar in the Amritsar sector of the State.

The drone has been recovered this morning between the border fence and zero line of the India-Pakistan International Border. “A three-kg weighing packet containing suspected heroin has been recovered along with the quadcopter,” a BSF spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US