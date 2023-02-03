Pakistani drone shot down by BSF along Punjab border

February 03, 2023 11:17 am | Updated 11:17 am IST - Amritsar

A narcotics carrying Pakistani drone entering into India from along the International Border in Punjab has been shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops on February 3, a senior officer said. The unmanned aerial vehicle was downed around 2.30 a.m. near border post Rear Kakkar in the Amritsar sector of the State.

The drone has been recovered this morning between the border fence and zero line of the India-Pakistan International Border. “A three-kg weighing packet containing suspected heroin has been recovered along with the quadcopter,” a BSF spokesperson said.

