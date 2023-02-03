HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pakistani drone shot down by BSF along Punjab border

“A three-kg weighing packet containing suspected heroin has been recovered along with the quadcopter,” a BSF spokesperson said.

February 03, 2023 11:17 am | Updated 11:17 am IST - Amritsar

PTI
BSF personnel after shooting down a Pakistani drone entering India from along the International Border, in Punjab, near Amritsar, on February 3, 2023.

BSF personnel after shooting down a Pakistani drone entering India from along the International Border, in Punjab, near Amritsar, on February 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A narcotics carrying Pakistani drone entering into India from along the International Border in Punjab has been shot down by the Border Security Force (BSF) troops on February 3, a senior officer said. The unmanned aerial vehicle was downed around 2.30 a.m. near border post Rear Kakkar in the Amritsar sector of the State.

The drone has been recovered this morning between the border fence and zero line of the India-Pakistan International Border. “A three-kg weighing packet containing suspected heroin has been recovered along with the quadcopter,” a BSF spokesperson said.

Related Topics

India-Pakistan / defence / Amritsar

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.