Pakistani diplomat summoned to MoE over attacks on Sikhs

June 26, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI

“India has demanded that Pakistani authorities investigate these violent attacks on Sikh community with sincerity, and share the investigation reports,” an informed source has said.

The Hindu Bureau

India has taken a “serious note” of the recent reports of attacks against members of the Sikh community in Pakistan, an informed source has said. Accordingly, a senior Pakistani diplomat was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday and told that Islamabad should ensure safety of the Sikhs who have several pilgrimage centres on Pakistani territory. 

“Four incidents have taken place between April and June 2023 and India has taken serious note of these incidents. India has demanded that Pakistani authorities investigate these violent attacks on Sikh community with sincerity, and share the investigation reports,” the sources said. 

India’s protest came a day after Manmohan Singh, a Sikh resident of Peshawar was killed on June 25. The attack was the second such incident targeting members of the Sikh community of the city in northwest Pakistan. The attack was subsequently claimed by Islamic State (IS) elements. The previous attack on another Sikh person took place on Friday. 

“It has also been conveyed that Pakistan should ensure the safety and security of its minorities, who live in constant fear of religious persecution,” the source said emphasising India’s position regarding the matter. 

