India

Pakistani civilian attempting to cross international border in Rajasthan shot dead by BSF

A Pakistani civilian allegedly trying to enter Indian territory was killed by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Anupgarh sector of Sriganganagar district in Jaipur, police said.

On October 28 night, BSF personnel patrolling the area saw a Pakistani civilian trying to enter the Indian side. When he did not stop despite being alerted by the jawans, they opened fire, Sriganganagar Superintendent of Police Anand Sharma said.

A case has been registered at Anupgarh police station and the body kept in a mortuary.

The police said the identity of the deceased could not be ascertained and added that nothing was found from him.


