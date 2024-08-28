GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pakistani Christian is first Goan to get Indian citizenship under CAA

The CAA was enacted in December 2019 to grant Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who came to India on or before December 31, 2014

Updated - August 28, 2024 02:45 pm IST

Published - August 28, 2024 02:43 pm IST - Panaji

PTI
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant presents the Citizenship certificate to Joseph Pereira under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2024. Pereira, originally of Goan descent, migrated to Pakistan before the Liberation of Goa.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant presents the Citizenship certificate to Joseph Pereira under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2024. Pereira, originally of Goan descent, migrated to Pakistan before the Liberation of Goa. | Photo Credit: PTI

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday (August 28, 2024) handed over the Indian citizenship certificate to a 78-year-old Pakistani Christian under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, making him the first such person from the coastal state.

Joseph Francis Pereira went from Goa to Pakistan for studies before liberation and subsequently took up a job there. He attained Pakistani citizenship and lived in Karachi before returning to India in 2013.

Also read | India’s citizenship laws: Citizenship in the 21st century

The Chief Minister said that though Pereira was married to a Goan woman, he faced hurdles in getting Indian citizenship till the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi amended the Citizenship Act, 1955. He gave the certificate to Mr. Pereira in the presence of state tourism minister Rohan Khaunte.

The CAA was enacted in December 2019 to grant Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. These include Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians.

The 1946-born Mr. Pereira is married to Maria from the coastal State and entered India on September 11, 2013, after retirement, according to government records.

Originally from Paroda village in South Goa, Pereira now resides in Cansualim, in the same district, with his family.

CM Sawant told reporters that Pereira is the first Goan to get this certificate but many people across India have taken advantage of the amendment in CAA to get Indian nationality.

He said there are many Goans who can be given citizenship in a similar way under the CAA.

As per the certificate, Mr. Pereira has been registered as a Citizen of India under the Provisions of Section 6 B and fulfilling the conditions under section 5 (1)(c) of the Citizenship Act, 1955 with effect from the date of entering India.

Sawant said that the Goa Home Department has begun surveying such people. “If anyone is eligible for the certificate, they can contact the government,” he added.

Related Topics

Citizenship Amendment Act / Goa

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.