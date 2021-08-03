Pakistani boy crosses border in Kutch, held

After conducting a medical check-up, he was handed over to local police

A 15-year-old Pakistani boy was apprehended by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel from near the international border at Khavda in Gujarat’s Kutch district, officials said on Monday.

The boy was detained on Sunday after he crossed the fencing near the border pillar number 1,099, they said.

The boy hails from Sindh Sahichok in Tharparkar district of Pakistan, “As per a preliminary inquiry by the BSF, the boy mentioned that he had quarrelled with his family members and ran away from his home,” the officials said.

After conducting a medical check-up at the Khavda community health centre, the boy was handed over to the local police, they added.