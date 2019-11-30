National

Pakistan waging proxy war as it can't win conventional one: Rajnath

A file picture of Rajnath Singh

A file picture of Rajnath Singh

The Defence Minister was speaking at the passing out parade of the 137th course at National Defence Academy in Pune.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said Pakistan was indulging in a “proxy” war as it had realised that it cannot win a “conventional” one.

The path of “proxy” war chosen by Pakistan would only lead to its defeat, he added.

Mr. Singh was speaking at the passing out parade of the 137th course at National Defence Academy in Pune.

Pakistan had realised right from 1948 through the wars in 1965, 1971 and 1999 that it could not win against India in any conventional or limited war, the minister said.

“It has chosen a path of proxy war through terrorism and I can tell you with full responsibility that Pakistan will not get anything but defeat,” he said.

India always had cordial and friendly relations with other countries, Mr. Singh said, adding that the country never had any extra-territorial ambitions but if provoked, it would not spare anyone.

“We are committed to the sovereignty and security of the people of the country. But if someone runs terror camps in our soil or are involved in an attack, we know how to give a befitting reply,” the Defence Minister asserted.

