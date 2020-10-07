Pakistan violates ceasefire in Uri sector

No casualties have been reported so far

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir on October 7 by firing mortars.

The Indian Army gave a befitting response to the ceasefire violation by Pakistan troops.

“Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Uri Sector, Baramulla district today morning by firing mortars and other weapons,” defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.

