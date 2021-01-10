Explosives defused in Poonch

Jammu

10 January 2021 18:10 IST

There was no immediate report of any damage on the Indian side

Security forces defused explosives fitted to a two-wheeler in the Pir Panjal Valley’s Poonch district on Sunday.

An official said an abandoned two-wheeler was spotted near the Pankha area in Mendhar. Later, a bomb disposal squad rushed to the area and the Mendhar-Gohlad road was closed.

“The security agencies successfully defused the locally made improvised explosive device,” the police said.

Ceasefire violations

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army violated ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control in the Pir Panjal’s Rajouri and Poonch districts.

“Pakistan Army targeted the Indian positions along the LoC in the Balakote area of Poonch district and the Nowshera area of Rajouri district,” officials said.

There were no reports of any casualty.