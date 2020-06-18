National

Pakistan violates ceasefire, fires mortal shells towards Indian positions in J&K’s Macchil sector

File photo of security personnel guarding the Macchil sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Macchil sector of Jammu and Kashmir by firing mortar shells towards Indian positions on Thursday, Army officials said here.

“On June 18, in the afternoon hours, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Macchil Sector by firing mortars and other weapons,” they said.

The officials said the Indian Army gave a befitting response to the ceasefire violation.

There were no casualties reported in the incident.

