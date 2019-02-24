Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K’s Rajouri

Pakistan violated ceasefire by targeting forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Sunday, officials said.

“At about 1715 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the LoC in Nowshera sector,” a defence spokesperson said.

“Pakistan continues with its nefarious designs along [the] LoC. Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively,” the spokesperson said in a brief statement.

A police official said dozens of mortars were fired by Pakistan from across the LoC, hitting several villages, including Kalsia, Manpur and Ganiya.

No one was injured in the shelling that was still continuing when last reports were received, the official added.