Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K’s Poonch

Mortar shelling and small arm firing from across the border started around 7.45 p.m. in Degwar sector.

Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on June 4, a defence spokesman said.

He said that mortar shelling and small arm firing from across the border started around 7.45 p.m. in Degwar sector and the Indian Army gave a befitting response. The cross-border firing was going on when reports were last received, the spokesman said.

There was no report of any casualty on the Indian side.

The ceasefire between India and Pakistan came into force in November 2003, but Pakistan has been frequently violating it. According to security agencies, Pakistan uses the firing to provide cover to terrorists infiltrating into Jammu and Kashmir.

