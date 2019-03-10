National

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K’s Poonch

Picture for representational purpose only.

Picture for representational purpose only.   | Photo Credit: PTI

“Our positions effectively retaliated. The firing exchanges stopped at 7.30 a.m.,” Defence Ministry spokesman Lt. Col. Devender Anand said.

Heavy firing exchanges took place on Sunday between Indian and Pakistani troopers on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, a defence official said.

“At around 4.30 a.m. today, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling mortars and firing of small arms along the LoC in the Krishna Ghati sector,” Defence Ministry spokesman Lt. Col. Devender Anand said.

Authorities have closed all educational institutions within a 5-km radius from the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Jammu and Kashmir
