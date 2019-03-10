Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K’s Poonch

Heavy firing exchanges took place on Sunday between Indian and Pakistani troopers on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, a defence official said.

“At around 4.30 a.m. today, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling mortars and firing of small arms along the LoC in the Krishna Ghati sector,” Defence Ministry spokesman Lt. Col. Devender Anand said.

“Our positions effectively retaliated. The firing exchanges stopped at 7.30 a.m.,” he added.

Authorities have closed all educational institutions within a 5-km radius from the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts.