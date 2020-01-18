Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J&K targeting villages, forward posts

Pakistan on Saturday violated ceasefire by resorting to firing and shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.
The firing and shelling from across the border started in Mendhar sector of Poonch and Lam in Nowshera sector of Rajouri in the afternoon, prompting befitting retaliating by the Indian Army, he said.
The spokesman said Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Mendhar sector from 12.30 p.m. to 1.15 p.m., but there was no report of any casualty on the Indian side.
In Lam area of Nowshera, Pakistani troops resorted to small arms firing and mortar shelling around noon, he said, adding the Indian army retaliated befittingly.
The cross-border shelling in the sector was going on when last reports were received, the spokesman said.
