National

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Naugam sector

No casualities reported in the incident.

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir by firing mortar shells towards Indian positions, a defence spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“On 16 June 2020, in the late evening hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Naugam Sector by firing mortars and other weapons,” the spokesperson said.

He said Indian Army gave a befitting response to the ceasefire violation.

There were no casualties reported in the incident, the spokesperson added.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 17, 2020 10:09:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pakistan-violates-ceasefire-along-loc-in-jammu-and-kashmirs-naugam-sector/article31848207.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY