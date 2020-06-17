Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Naugam sector

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir by firing mortar shells towards Indian positions, a defence spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“On 16 June 2020, in the late evening hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation (CFV) along the LoC in Naugam Sector by firing mortars and other weapons,” the spokesperson said.

He said Indian Army gave a befitting response to the ceasefire violation.

There were no casualties reported in the incident, the spokesperson added.