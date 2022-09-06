Pakistan violates ceasefire along border in Jammu

An official said the Border Security Force gave a “befitting reply” to the unprovoked firing in the Arnia sector of Jammu district, and that there was no casualties on the Indian side

The Hindu Bureau
September 06, 2022 12:48 IST

Representational image of Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at the International Border | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged fire on the International Border (IB) in Jammu's Arnia Sector on Tuesday. It was the first such incident since February 2021 when the two countries renewed their pledge to abide by the 2002 ceasefire agreement.

A Boder Secuirty Forces (BSF) spokesman said Pakistani rangers resorted to unprovoked firing on a BSF patrol in the Arnia Sector in Tuesday morning.

"On September 6 morning, the alert BSF Jammu troops gave a befitting reply to the unprovoked firing by Pakistani rangers on BSF patroling party in Arnia Sector," the spokesman said.

No casualties for India

There was no loss or injury to BSF troops in the exchange of fire, the BSF said.

It's for the first time since February 2021 that Indian and Pakistani exchanges fire on the border.

Guns had fallen silent on the border as well as Line of Control since the two countries renewed their pledge to abide by the ceasefire agreement.

The latest development has posed a threat to the ceasefire agreement between the two countries, agreed upon after the Centre ended J&K's special constitutional status in 2019.

