Pakistan violates ceasefire again

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir by resorting to firing on forward posts on Saturday, drawing retaliation from Indian Army.

“Pakistani Army fired indiscriminately from small arms and automatic weapons from 3.45 p.m. on Saturday on Indian Army posts along the LoC in Noushera belt of Rajouri district,” a defence spokesman said.

Army troops deployed on forward posts retaliated and the exchange was continuing till last reports came in.

Fifth violation in April

This is the fifth violation of the ceasefire this month. On April 5, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch district by shelling forward posts with mortar bombs. On April 4, the Pakistani Army fired mortar shells on Indian Army posts along the LoC in Bhimbher Gali sector of Rajouri district.

On April 3, Pakistani troops had shelled mortar bombs on forward posts in Balakote sector of Rajouri district.

In the second ceasefire violation on April 3, Pakistani troops had shelled Indian posts along the LoC in Digwar area in Poonch sector.

As per the reports, heavy mortar shelling in Digwar area has created fear pyschosis among the area dwellers.

In the same area, a Junior Commissioned Officer, Naib Subedar S. Sanayaima Som, was killed in an IED blast along the LoC in Poonch sector on April 1.

It may be recalled there were four violations of the ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch in March.