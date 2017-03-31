National

Rajnath sees Pak. hand in youth hurling stones at security men during search operations

Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh  

“Groups operating from Pakistan use Facebook and social media platforms to arrange these crowds,” he says.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday accused Pakistan of trying to destabilise India. He said Pakistan sponsored forces forced cross-border terrorist groups in Jammu and Kashmir to egg youths on to hurl stones at security forces.

“Not only the State of Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists are trying to destabilise the whole country through their cowardice acts,” Mr. Singh said in the Lok Sabha. “The whole country is aware of this act of Pakistan. Our security forces are responding to them the way it is needed.”

Mr. Singh’s response came after Trinamool Congress member Saugata Roy raised the issue during zero hour.

The Minister said, “A new trend has begun in Kashmir. When our security forces go to villages in search of terrorists, the youths of the region start pelting stones at them. “Such youths are being misled by Pakistan sponsored forces. “Groups operating from Pakistan use Facebook and social media platforms to arrange these crowds,” he said.

The Minister appealed to the youths of Kashmir not to be misled by anti-national forces.

